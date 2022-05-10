Multiple Murder Charges For Man Accused Of Fatal Baltimore Boarding House Stabbing, Police Say

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges in Maryland for allegedly stabbing and killing someone living in the same Baltimore boarding house during an early morning incident, investigators said.

Jayquann Bridgeman, a resident of a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in Baltimore was arrested following a fatal incident early on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police announced.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the boarding house shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where there was a report of a person suffering after a “serious cutting” incident.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located a 43-year-old man - whose identity has not been released - suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment and later was pronounced dead from his stab wounds.

Homicide detectives from the department took over the investigation, which led them to quickly identify Bridgeman as the alleged suspect.

Bridgeman was arrested and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at Central Booking pending his initial appearance in front of a court commissioner.

