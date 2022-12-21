Midday Murder Near Oriole Park At Camden Yards In Baltimore Under Investigation, Police Say

Authorities say that one person was murdered in a fatal midday shooting in broad daylight in Baltimore near Oriole Park.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers from the Baltimore Police Department's Central District were called to the unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Investigators have not identified the victim or named a possible suspect or motive for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

