Police & Fire

Metro PCS Store Worker Returns Fire On Angry Baltimore Customer: Police

Annie DeVoe
Metro PCS
Metro PCS Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Metro PCS store employee returned fire on an angry customer Tuesday, May 31 in Baltimore, police said.

The customer fire his gun at the worker at the Sinclair Lane store after being told the store couldn't assist him around 1:30 p.m. city police said.

Both the worker and the customer were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains open and ongoing and the suspect will be charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and various handgun violations upon being discharged from the hospital.

