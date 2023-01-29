Mass Casualty Incident: Five Injured, Including Children In Shooting At Baltimore Intersection

Homicide detectives in Baltimore are investigating another “mass casualty incident” that left one man dead and two children "fighting for their lives," according to Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Baltimore Police Department was advised by their ShotSpotter alert system of multiple gunshots that rang out at the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, Harrison said that officers found two men with gunshot wounds who were standing outside the intersection. One man, 43, was transported to an area hospital where he later died, and the other man, 65, was struck in his arm and treated for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old woman driving in a car with two children inside was also struck, according to investigators, and her car continued down the street until it crashed into a pole and came to rest.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while a 6-year-old suffered critical injuries, likely from the crash, as he wasn’t struck by a bullet, and a 2-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to Harrison’s latest report.

The commissioner said that it is unclear who the target of the gunfire was, or if there was a lone shooter or multiple gunmen.

“What we need right now is info from our community,” Harrison said. “We know there were many people in this area, in all four quadrants of the intersection. “So we know people saw something, now we need them to say something to the police.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information has been asked to contact Homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.