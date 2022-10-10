Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy

Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45.

The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement, stating they have 'denounced any association with this event' after the Baltimore Banner published a story about the event. The story brought to light the name similarities to the deadly Charlottesville event where white nationalists gathered and chanted "Jews will not replace us", leading to the death of Heather Heyer, a counterprotestor, continues the outlet.

Dan Cox's gubernatorial run has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who infamously refused to condemn white supremacists in his first presidential debate, and in 2017 stated that there were "very fine people on both sides" when questioned by reporters after the deadly attack. Dan Cox has previously made headlines after anti-semitic graffiti was found spray painted outside of his Maryland home. To read the full story by Fox 45, click here.

