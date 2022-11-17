Maryland Police Canvass For Information After Child Murdered Outside Home By Unknown Suspect

Prince George's County detectives are canvassing for information about the murder of a 13-year-old Temple Hills boy that occurred earlier this month, authorities say.

Jayz Agnew was found shot outside of a home in the 2100 block of Jameson Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to Prince George's County police.

Agnew was rushed to a nearby hospital after the unknown suspect attacked him, and doctors pronounced him clinically deceased on Friday, Nov. 11.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect as well as a motive for the crime, and are offering a $25,000 reward for information.

The canvas will begin at 4 p.m., in the parking lot at 2200 Iverson Street.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

