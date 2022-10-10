Maryland Gunman Runs, Rats Himself Out After Shooting Man During Dispute

A suspect is being interviewed after he called police on himself for shooting a 30-year-old man in a dispute in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

The 36-year-old suspect reportedly shot the victim shortly around 3:18 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

The suspect then fled the location before running into an area business to call police and tell them what happened.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect, and the victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

