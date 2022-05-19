Man Shot In Groin Checks Himself Into Baltimore Hospital — Five Days Later

A man with gunshot wounds to the groin checked himself into a Baltimore hospital, five days after the shooting, authorities say.

The 33-year-old victim was shot near Longwood/Reyner Avenue over the weekend, and requested help for groin pain from the hospital on Thursday, May 19 shortly before 1 p.m., Baltimore police said.

Detectives arrived at the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

