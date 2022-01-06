Contact Us
Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

Ambulance
Ambulance Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Department, Facebook

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently interviewing a possible person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

