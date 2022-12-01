Man Left For Dead After Being Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

Police are investigating a murder in Baltimore after a man was shot in the Eastern District, authorities say.

Officers were able to locate the 36-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 7 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, in the 5000 block of East Monument Street, according to Baltimore police.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

