Man Assaulting Woman In Domestic Incident Shot By DC Officer: Police

Zak Failla
Rahman Mills
Rahman Mills Photo Credit: Rahman Mills Facebook

A defiant man was hospitalized after being shot during an officer-involved shooting in DC during an investigation into an alleged domestic assault, police said.

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast DC that left 29-year-old Rahman Mills with multiple injuries.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, police said that members of the Seventh District responded to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast, for the report of domestic violence assault involving a handgun.

The victim of the assault provided a description of the suspect - later identified as Mills - and reported he was in possession of a firearm, investigators said. Upon arrival, members located Mills, who fled the area as officers approached him.

Investigators noted that during the pursuit, officers noted that Mills was in possession of a weapon.

The officer voiced numerous commands to drop the firearm and Mills did not comply, according to police. The officer then discharged a firearm one time striking him, though he remained non-compliant.

Officials said that the officer then voiced more commands to drop the firearm and Mills still did not comply, and he was shot a second time by the officer, whose name has not been released.

Mills was charged with:

  • Aggravated assault;
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon;
  • Possession of an unregistered firearm;
  • Assault on a police officer;
  • Resisting arrest.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as per policies from the Metropolitan Police Department. Body-worn camera footage is currently under review as the investigation into the incident continues.

Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

