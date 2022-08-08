Investigators ID Man, Officer Involved In The In-Custody Death Of Man, 57, In Baltimore

Officials have identified the man and officer involved in an in-custody death of an alleged overdose victim in Baltimore, authorities say.

Eugene Douglas, 57, died while in the custody of first responders after allegedly overdosing in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore police.

Baltimore Police Officer Gregory Vilchez arrived on the scene and placed handcuffs and leg restraints on Douglas after a bystander allegedly administered Narcan, in an attempt to restrain him, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Medics arrived and began to treat Douglas, who became unresponsive.

Once Douglas was placed in an ambulance, Vilchez removed the restraints and handcuffs.

Douglas was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed by a Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials say Vilchez is a 7.5 year veteran assigned to the Operations Bureau.

The body-worn camera footage from the incident may be released in accordance with Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigations Division policies, officials noted.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office and the Baltimore Police Department continue to investigate this incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.