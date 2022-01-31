Four People Injured In Dangerous Baltimore House Fire

Four people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries after a house fire in Baltimore, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at 4607 Harcourt Rd. in a two-story house.

Billows of smoke were seen from the roof and when firefighters arrived they rescued four people, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

All residents were taken to a nearby hospital, with one in serious condition and three others expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

