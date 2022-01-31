Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Rihanna Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky Of Pennsylvania
Police & Fire

Four People Injured In Dangerous Baltimore House Fire

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore House Fire
Baltimore House Fire Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department

Four people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries after a house fire in Baltimore, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at 4607 Harcourt Rd. in a two-story house.

Billows of smoke were seen from the roof and when firefighters arrived they rescued four people, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

All residents were taken to a nearby hospital, with one in serious condition and three others expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.