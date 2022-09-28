Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced.

Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Police said that through the investigation, it was determined that Browning allegedly sexually assaulted his victim several times during a six-month time frame.

At the time of the sexual assaults, Browning was employed by The Maryland Park Service as the Park Manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to police investigators.

No other details about the alleged assaults have been released by investigators.

Browning is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Browning or the alleged sexual assault and rapes has been asked to contact the Baltimore County’s Crimes Special Victim’s Unit by calling (410) 887-2223.

