Fixture In Baltimore County Ravaged By House Fire Days Before Chrismas

Support was surging for a Baltimore County family who lost their house in a fire two days before Christmas.

Krista Trahan, the Co-Director of the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center, and her children, Sophia and Harrison, all made it out of the home safely with their dog, Winston, according to a GoFundMe page.

However, they will likely need their home and everything inside of it replaced, having moved in two months ago.

"Krista is a fixture in the Baltimore County community as the Co-Director of the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center," Holly Naff-Bickel writes.

"Sophia is a talented lacrosse player and junior at the McDonogh School, and Harrison is a nationally ranked wrestler at Brown University. Let's come together and help the Trahan family rebuild after this traumatic loss."

