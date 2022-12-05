Five Cats, Dog Killed In Early Morning Maryland Fire

Several family pets died in an early morning house fire that broke out on Monday in Maryland, officials announced.

In Cecil County, first responders from the Water Witch Fire Company were dispatched shortly after 5:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to the 100 block of Rock Spring Road in Conowingo, when a neighbor reported smoke and fire that had broken out in an area home.

According to investigators, it took a crew of 50 firefighters approximately an hour to get the fire under control, but not before it caused an estimated $250,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damages.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said that there were no injuries initially reported, but five cats and one dog perished in the house fire, while a sixth cat survived, but was transported to an area medical treatment center for evaluation.

Its condition was not available on Monday night.

Officials say that it is unclear what caused the fire, or where the flames originated. Both remain under investigation by the fire marshal.

