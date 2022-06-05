Familiar Baltimore Troublemaker Charged With First Degree Murder: Police

Investigators have charged a Baltimore man in connection to the murder of Keith Johnson, 34, in the Western District, officials say.

Anton Harris, 35, is accused of shooting Johnson on the 500 block of North Pulaski Street around 3:08 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, reports the Baltimore Police Department.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene after receiving a Shot Spotter alert, where they found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Citizens informed police of the suspect's location where they found and arrested Harris, who is no stranger to law enforcement according to authorities.

Harris was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st-degree murder, report officials.

