Breaking News: Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison
Police & Fire

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said.

Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. 

The teen "was no stranger" to officers and has since been charged as an adult with first-degree murder among other charges, police said. 

