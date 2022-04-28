Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said.

Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The teen "was no stranger" to officers and has since been charged as an adult with first-degree murder among other charges, police said.

