Extensive Investigation Leads To Bust Of Youth Pastor Who Abused Children In Baltimore: Police

A former teacher and youth pastor in Baltimore County accused of abusing at least two children has been arrested, authorities say.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Baltimore County Police announced the arrest of Thomas J Brackett, 59, after allegations surfaced that Brackett abused the children while working as a teacher and youth pastor in Baltimore County from 1984-1985.

Baltimore County Crimes Against Children detectives began investigating this case earlier this year after they were notified of the abuse.

Brackett faces multiple charges of Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Offenses.

He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina pending extradition.

