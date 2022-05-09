Driver With Deer In Neck Flown After Route 50 Crash (DEVELOPING)

Contact Us
Annie DeVoe
MSP medevac
MSP medevac Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook photo

A crash on Route 40 sent two people to the hospital, one with a deer entangled into the victim's neck, according to developing reports and authorities.

A Kia that was heading west when it struck a deer that went into the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep, overturning it Monday, May 9 in Frederick County, according to the Maryland State Police said.

The male driver of the Jeep was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The female passenger of the jeep was transported by ambulance to the Meritus Medical Center, police say.

The road was closed for about 40 minutes following the crash, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police report. 

