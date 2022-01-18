Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Longawaited Charges Filed Against PA Police Officers In Killing Of 8-Year-Old Girl
Police & Fire

Double Shooting Reported In Baltimore: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in Baltimore, according to police. 

At around 11 a.m. a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the alley of the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Shortly after police found a 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 2300 block of McCulloh Street.   He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shootings, it's unclear at this time if they are connected.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.