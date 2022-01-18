Double Shooting Reported In Baltimore: Police

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in Baltimore, according to police.

At around 11 a.m. a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the alley of the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Shortly after police found a 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 2300 block of McCulloh Street. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shootings, it's unclear at this time if they are connected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.