Police & Fire

Cold Case: Who Killed Former Frostburg State University Basketball Player?

Joe Gomez
Read More Stories
Brian Green Jr.
Brian Green Jr. Photo Credit: Frostburg State University

The mysterious murder of a former Frostburg State University basketball player in 2020 has Baltimore County detectives asking for the public's help, according to CBS Baltimore.

On June 16, 2020, Brian Green Jr., was shot to death while driving out of his garage on Caerleon Court in Pikesville, Baltimore County Police said.

A silver Lexus or Infiniti sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting with several people inside. Investigators believe the suspects might have ties to the DC area because Green was known to frequent the city.

For more information visit CBS Baltimore

