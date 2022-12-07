Bus Overturns, Crashes Off Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Baltimore: Fire Union

First responders were called to a stretch of railroad tracks on Wednesday morning in Baltimore when a bus crashed off an embankment, reportedly creating a hazardous material situation.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 announced that there was a crash involving a bus that crashed near West McComas Street and South Hanover Street in the Spring Industrial area.

According to officials, the bus overturned, went down an embankment, and landed near railroad tracks, leaving the vehicle leaking hydraulic fluid.

It is unclear what caused the bus to crash. No injuries were initially reported.

