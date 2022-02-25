Contact Us
Bodycam Footage Shows Police Shooting That Killed Baltimore Fugitive (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Bodycam footage of a deadly Baltimore police shooting that left one fugitive dead were released Friday by city officials.
Bodycam footage of a deadly Baltimore police shooting that left one fugitive dead were released Friday by city officials.

The footage shows the incident from Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Northeast District, which left Donnell Rochester, 18, of Odenton, dead.

Two officers with the city's Mobile Metro Unit (MMU) were in the district in an unmarked car as part of a crime suppression detail when they saw a 2014 Honda Accord, whose owner was wanted on an open warrant for failure to appear in connection with a carjacking, City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The officers began following the Honda, and called two other BPD officers for backup. They showed up in a marked car.

The Honda, driven by Rochester, sped up when authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop, police said. Police later spotted the car parked on a street, and then saw the driver and a female passenger get out and run, Harrison said.

Rochester later ran back to the car, and sped toward an officer — while two others tried opening the doors.

That officer, Murray, fired his weapon and then fell to the ground. It was not clear if he was struck by the car.

 A second officer then discharged his weapon and the vehicle came to a stop. Rochester got out and officers began to render aid.

Medics arrived to the location and transported Rochester to an area hospital where he later died.

