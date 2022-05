One person was found dead in a car in an alleged HazMat situation Sunday, May 8 in Baltimore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of S Edgewood St. around 12:45 p.m.

Fire officials said only that it was an incident involving hazardous chemicals.

Neither police nor fire officials immediately returned Daily Voice's request for comment.

