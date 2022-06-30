Body Cam Footage Released In Fatal Police Involved Shooting In Maryland (VIDEO)

Authorities have released the body camera footage from a fatal police involved shooting that happened last May in Maryland (scroll down for video).

Ralph Picarello III, 39, was killed after charging at officers while armed with knives during a domestic disturbance call on Boundbrook Way in Essex on May 4, according to the Maryland Attorney General.

A 9-1-1 caller told police that a man, later identified as Picarello, was throwing objects at family member inside the home. When officers arrived to address the situation, Picarello picked up two knives and "quickly moved toward" the officers.

Picarello was told to drop the weapons before being tased and shot by police, the AG said.

The officers were identified as Officers D. Manning and E. Pellegrino. Manning has been with the department for 1.5 years and Pellegrino for 11 months, the Attorney General said.

The Independent Investigations Division typically releases body camera footage within two weeks of the incident, but delayed the release to ensure witness interviews were not compromised by viewing the footage.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.