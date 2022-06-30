Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: ‘Without My Kids, Tomorrow Wouldn’t Be Worth The Wait’ MD Sex Offender From Posted On Facebook
Police & Fire

Body Cam Footage Released In Fatal Police Involved Shooting In Maryland (VIDEO)

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Ralph Picarello III
Ralph Picarello III Photo Credit: Maryland State Attorney General

Authorities have released the body camera footage from a fatal police involved shooting that happened last May in Maryland (scroll down for video).

Ralph Picarello III, 39, was killed after charging at officers while armed with knives during a domestic disturbance call on Boundbrook Way in Essex on May 4, according to the Maryland Attorney General.

A 9-1-1 caller told police that a man, later identified as Picarello, was throwing objects at family member inside the home. When officers arrived to address the situation, Picarello picked up two knives and "quickly moved toward" the officers.

Picarello was told to drop the weapons before being tased and shot by police, the AG said.

The officers were identified as Officers D. Manning and E. Pellegrino. Manning has been with the department for 1.5 years and Pellegrino for 11 months, the Attorney General said. 

The Independent Investigations Division typically releases body camera footage within two weeks of the incident, but delayed the release to ensure witness interviews were not compromised by viewing the footage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.