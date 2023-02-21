Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Struck, Killed Along Busy Baltimore County Road, Police Say

Zak Failla
The bicyclist was struck in the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road in Baltimore County.

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a Dodge Charger driver in Baltimore County in a crash that remains under investigation hours later, according to police.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, members of the Baltimore County Police Crash Team were called to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville to investigate reports of a bicycle rider who was struck while traveling northbound along the roadway.

Investigators said that the victim was struck from behind by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger who remained at the scene to assist with the investigation. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No identifying information about the bicyclist was released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

