Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports.

The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Police don't believe the shooting was related to his job as a squeegee worker, FOX45 says.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.