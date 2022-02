Baltimore Police Seek ID Of Burglary Suspect

Police in Baltimore are hoping to identify a burglary suspect.

Surveillance photos captured the man who police said burglarized a business on the 1600 block of Hilton Street on Feb. 17.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District burglary detectives at 410-396-2231 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.