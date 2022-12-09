Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights.
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say.

The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators say that the man is not in life-threatening condition.

Northern District shooting detectives responded and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.