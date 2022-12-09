Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head

A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say.

The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators say that the man is not in life-threatening condition.

Northern District shooting detectives responded and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

