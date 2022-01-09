Baltimore Killer Arrested, Charged With First Degree Murder: Police

Police have arrested a man connected to a murder investigation in Baltimore, authorities say.

Donte Simms, 44, was taken into custody around noon Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of N. Paca Street in connection to a murder earlier this month, according to Baltimore police.

Detectives say that shortly before 1 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15, officers responded to the 300 block of Park Avenue for an overdose.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Eric Plater, 35, being treated by medics for breathing difficulties. Medics then advised officers that Plater had been shot in the chest.

Plater was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to identify Simms as the suspect in the case.

Simms has been charged with first-degree murder.

