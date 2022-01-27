Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Search Launched For Missing 14-Year-Old Baltimore Girl
Police & Fire

Baltimore Firefighter In Building Collapse Released From Hospital

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
John McMaster
John McMaster Photo Credit: Kathy Szeliga

Baltimore Firefighter John McMaster has been released from the hospital, after being critically injured in a fatal house fire that killed three other firefighters, according to officials.

Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo and John McMaster became trapped while battling the Jan. 24 row house blaze on West Pratt Street, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died, McMaster was the sole survivor and listed in critical condition as early as Monday.

Upon his release today he hugged family members and fellow firefighters while onlookers formed a line outside the hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.