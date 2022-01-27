Baltimore Firefighter In Building Collapse Released From Hospital

Baltimore Firefighter John McMaster has been released from the hospital, after being critically injured in a fatal house fire that killed three other firefighters, according to officials.

Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo and John McMaster became trapped while battling the Jan. 24 row house blaze on West Pratt Street, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died, McMaster was the sole survivor and listed in critical condition as early as Monday.

Upon his release today he hugged family members and fellow firefighters while onlookers formed a line outside the hospital.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.