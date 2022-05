A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a recent arson in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Gregory A. Brown was charged in connection for the crime which happened in the 400 block of Wheaton Place on May 4, according to the Baltimore County Police.

Brown is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center and faces several charges including first-degree arson, report authorities.

