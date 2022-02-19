Authorities ID 2 Victims Dead In Baltimore Shooting Spree That Hurt 4 More

Two men were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting spree that lasted an hour in Baltimore last Wednesday.

Gunfire first rang out on the 1700 block of Cole Street around 5:25 p.m. There, police found an unidentified male with gunshot wounds, and a second victim — a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, suffered on the 400 block of South Fulton Ave. Both were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

About an hour later, a second shooting was reported on the 3500 block of Gelston Drive, where police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Responding officers applied a tourniquet until medics arrived to transport the him to an area hospital.

Two other victims at the scene were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead. They were identified as Robert Parks, 20, and Tyiuan Tates, 19.

Around the same time as that shooting, another was reported on the 1400 bock of Mullikin Court, where a 26-year-old man was found shot. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

