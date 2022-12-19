Attempted Murder Suspect Captured After Month-Long Search Through Baltimore: Police

Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Baltimore last month, authorities say.

Naeem Sekou, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15 after being connected to the shooting that occurred back in November, according to Baltimore police.

Sekou is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man, leaving him with non life-threatening injuries in the late night hours of Tuesday, November 15th.

The victim was able to take himself to a hospital for treatment as a walk in patient.

Sekou has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

