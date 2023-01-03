Alert Issued In Baltimore For Wanted Well-Dressed Summer Murder Suspect

Seen him?

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man wanted on murder and multiple attempted murder charges stemming from a summer shooting downtown.

An alert was issued by the department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force regarding Jamal Smith, 31, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Ryan Harris in the 200 block of Redwood Street in June.

Police say that following a dispute, Smith shot and killed Harris on Thursday, June 16, and shot two other men who survived.

Smith is now wanted for:

First-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder;

Multiple counts of assault.

Investigators noted that Smith also has an additional open warrant out for his arrest for a previous aggravated assault charge.

Anyone with information regarding Smith or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force by calling (410) 637-8970 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

