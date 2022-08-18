AG Releases Body Cam Footage Of The In-Custody Death Involving Baltimore Police Officer

Body-worn camera footage of the in-custody death of a 57-year-old Baltimore man earlier this month has officially been released, authorities say.

Eugene Douglas died while in the custody of first-responders after suffering an apparent overdose in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Douglas was allegedly administered Narcan by a bystander before Baltimore Police Officer Gregory Vilchez arrived on the scene and placed handcuffs and leg restraints on him in an attempt to restrain him.

Medics arrived to treat Douglas, who became unresponsive.

Officer Vilchez removed the restraints and cuffs only after Douglas was placed in an ambulance to be rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vilchez is a 7.5-year veteran assigned to the Operations Bureau of the Baltimore Police Department.

The body-worn camera footage from the incident has been released in accordance with Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigations Division policies and can be viewed here.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the in-custody death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.