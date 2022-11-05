Contact Us
Police & Fire

47-Year-Old Baltimore Man Arrested For Gas Station Double Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
Joseph Moulden
Joseph Moulden Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people at a gas station last April, authorities say.

Joseph Moulden, 47, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old male and a 37-year-old male at a gas station on the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road in the early morning of April 30, according to Baltimore Police.

An investigation revealed Moulden was arguing with unidentified individuals and began shooting randomly, resulting in the two victims and himself getting shot, say detectives.

Moulden fled the scene and went to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The two victims were treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police say.

Moulden was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility on Tuesday, May 10, where he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, detectives say. 

