26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police

A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police.

The collision occurred on the Baltimore National Pike roadway near Rolling Road, police continued. Raymundo was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to this crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.