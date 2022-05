2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.

The toddler was rushed to A.I Dupont Hospital and pronounced dead the following day.

To read the full report by CBS 2, click here.

