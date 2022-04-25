Contact Us
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Hospitalized In Weekend Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
A Baltimore Police officer
A Baltimore Police officer Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. 

Police were called to an area hospital where the teenager had walked in seeking treatment around 10:49 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Baltimore Police said. 

The 17-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2488. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at the MCS of Maryland website.

