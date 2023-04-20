Person Of Interest In NJ Homicide Busted In Stolen BMW By Maryland State Police In Baltimore

Everoy Morrison, 44, of Roselle, NJ, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers on Wednesday, April 19, when he was caught in a 2019 silver BMW 750 with a New Jersey tag that was reported stolen.

He was taken into custody by troopers without incident and charged for the stolen vehicle.

While he was being held, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, police say that officers from the Roselle Police Department contacted troopers regarding a homicide in New Jersey, potentially involving a stolen BMW and a Roselle residence where the homeowner and her daughter were both found dead.

An hour after receiving the BOLO from New Jersey, the stolen BMW was spotted on Bel Air Road near I-695 in Baltimore County, prompting a “high-risk felony traffic stop.”

According to reports, Keisha Morrison and her 9-year-old daughter were found bludgeoned to death in their New Jersey home, and Everoy Morrison has been identified as a person of interest.

Morrison was taken into custody and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending his extradition back to New Jersey to possibly face additional charges.

The incident is now under investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Roselle Police Department in New Jersey. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force is leading the death probe.

