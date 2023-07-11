Orioles Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Rutschman's Show-Stopping Little Sis

The 25-year-old Orioles' switch-hitter's little sister was seen dancing in T-Mobile Park stands with the rest of the family.

The 23-year-old dancing queen allegedly gained thousands of Instagram followers in the seconds that it took her big bro to kick off the Home Run Derby.

As of Tuesday morning, Josie had 12K Instagram followers.

By the afternoon, 15.2K.

The elder Rutschman became the face of the Orioles after being drafted with the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft following a standout career playing for Oregon State, not far from where his now-famous sister went to school at Linfield University.

Before taking centerstage at the Home Run Derby, Rutschman spent time in the minors in Aberdeen playing for the IronBrids before establishing himself as one of the top catchers in baseball, clubbing 25 home runs for Baltimore while serving as a steady hand behind the plate in parts of two seasons and earning his first all-Star appearance this year.

Adley fell in the Derby 28-27 against Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, Jr. in the first round after putting on a show.

The athlete is the first to admit, he couldn't have done it without his sister's support.

"Couldn’t ask for a better one, love you so much Jojo," Adley said in a sweet tribute to little sis in 2019.

When the elder Rutschman made his major league debut, Josie was right there, cheering him on in the crowds and in the DMs.

"You made it," she wrote, sharing a photo of the two embracing on the field. "Baltimore, thank you for being so welcoming. Take care of my big brother🧡."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.