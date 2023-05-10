One Person Saved, Listed In Critical Condition After Dundalk Fire (DEVELOPING)

Flames could be seen showing from the top floor of a residence in the 8000 block of Gray Haven Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, sending plumes of black smoke billowing through the air in the area.

Officials say that one person had to be rescued from the home and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. No other injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

