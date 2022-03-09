Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Obituaries

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Julian Fruh
Julian Fruh Photo Credit: Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy in Baltimore

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore.

Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.

Fruh was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gig was Fruh's first job, a relative told the news outlet, noting that he planned on enrolling in college.

Allied Universal, which contracts with Morgan State University, issued a statement saying in part they are "absolutely devastated to learn a valued member of our team lost his life last night after being shot."

Fruh was remembered by Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy in Baltimore, as "a character and a joy to teach."

No arrests had been made.

Click here for more from CBS Baltimore.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.