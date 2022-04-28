Contact Us
Breaking News: Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison
Obituaries

Maryland Girl Killed By Tractor Trailer Left Behind Unforgettable Legacy (TRIBUTE)

David Cifarelli
Nikole “Niki” Morfessis
Nikole “Niki” Morfessis Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

Nikole "Niki" Morfessis left a lasting impression on those she knew. 

She was a student at Walkersville High School, loved being with her friends and could rock "black winged eyeliner and lashes every day flawlessly," according to a GoFundMe

Not only was she a vivacious 15-teen-year-old, Niki's aunt Rania Fitzwater said she was "a one-of-a-kind person" and "and overcame all life's obstacles with grace and sometimes a little sass." 

Niki was tragically struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Walkersville last week. Now, the community is coming together to support the teenager's family during this difficult time. Fitzwater organized the GoFundMe to help cover the cost of Niki's funeral. 

"Niki was our family's first princess and this loss is tremendous on us," her father Mike wrote on Facebook. "No father should ever have to suffer the loss of one of his children, especially when his daughter is just 15 years old." 

In addition to helping the family, Fitzwater said the Niki's death is a reminder to the community that life is short and how important it is to show "unconditional love" to everyone. 

"Niki's heart and soul are eccentric and unmeasurable in the love she gave to all who were honored to meet her," Fitzwater continued. "She wasn't given enough time in this life to be shown how loved she is by many." 

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here

