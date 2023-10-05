'Next Hottest Dinner Spot': New Baltimore Thai Place Already Getting Rave Reviews

The Thai spot with a twist replaced Red Star Tavern in Fells Point and bills itself as "Not Your Ordinary Authentic Thai Cuisine."

The Dara has 10 reviews on Yelp and sits pretty at 4.9 stars.

"This place just opened and I guarantee The Dara will be the next hottest dinner spot in Baltimore!" one Yelper wrote. "The food was absolutely amazing and completely unique to everything else in the city. The restaurant itself is beautiful and very roomy with sort of a cozy mountain ski lodge type of atmosphere."

Crab fried rice, Pad Thai, rib eye, drunken noodle, and crispy fried chicken were among dishes Yelpers raved about.

One suggestion: "The food was tasty but I would suggest having smaller portions of soup available, not mixing hot and cold food on the same plate, and adding scallops and soft crab to the list of proteins available for the curries and noodles," a customer said on Yelp, but ultimately gave a 4-star review.

The Dara is located at 906 S Wolfe St., in Baltimore.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.