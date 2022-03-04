Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

The Purple Line Is Growing, Thanks To $1.7 Billion Federal Loan

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
An MARC train.
An MARC train. Photo Credit: Maryland Transit Administration (Facebook)

Some new infrastructure could be chugging along soon in inner suburbs of the Capitol region.

Maryland’s congressional delegation announced that a $1.7 billion federal loan will advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project, WJX reports.

The 16-mile rail line is set to run from New Carrollton to Bethesda. The latest construction of the Purple Line will have 21 stations, join all three MARC lines and connect multiple metro stations, the outlet said.

This new loan replaces an original loan dedicated to the construction of the Purple Line. 

Click here for the full story from WJX.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.