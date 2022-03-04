The Purple Line Is Growing, Thanks To $1.7 Billion Federal Loan

Some new infrastructure could be chugging along soon in inner suburbs of the Capitol region.

Maryland’s congressional delegation announced that a $1.7 billion federal loan will advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project, WJX reports.

The 16-mile rail line is set to run from New Carrollton to Bethesda. The latest construction of the Purple Line will have 21 stations, join all three MARC lines and connect multiple metro stations, the outlet said.

This new loan replaces an original loan dedicated to the construction of the Purple Line.

