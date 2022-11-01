Taylor Swift Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Will Not Return To DMV

Taylor Swift has announced her long-awaited tour fresh off the heels of her latest album, leaving many DMV fans disappointed with no scheduled shows for the Maryland, Virginia, or DC area.

'The Eras Tour' is Swift's first stadium tour since 2018, and will see 27 stops across the nation. The closest stop to the DMV area on the tour is scheduled in Philadelphia, PA, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia shows are scheduled for May 12th and May 13th, 2023, with opening acts Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee.

Taylor Swift's last tour stop in the DMV area was in 2015 while performing in Washington, D.C. during 'The 1989 World Tour'.

Tickets for the Philadelphia concerts go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

