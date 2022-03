Student Brings Handgun To Baltimore's ConneXions School: Report

A student was under arrest Thursday, March 24 after bringing a handgun to a Baltimore high school, WJZ reports.

A .45 caliber handgun was seized from the student at ConneXions on North Dukeland Street.

It was unclear whether any disciplinary action was being taken, the outlet reports.

Click here to read the full story from WJZ.

